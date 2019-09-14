Keystone Financial Planning Decreased Its Paychex (PAYX) Stake by $2.67 Million; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Boosted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $730,300

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.71 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Paychex (PAYX) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 32,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 63,457 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 96,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Paychex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 994,233 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 0.51% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Trust Of Vermont accumulated 56,504 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Smith Salley & Assoc has invested 0.35% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Janney Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 257,442 shares. Advsrs Asset accumulated 200,956 shares. Asset Mngmt Group holds 0.24% or 8,356 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 440,651 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd accumulated 9,740 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 306,179 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 23,394 shares. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.32% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Sun Life Finance has 258 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Capital Finance Advisers Limited Company has 56,760 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 9.31M were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $204.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brit Am Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 13,044 shares to 156,412 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 6,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Cap Mngmt reported 215,620 shares. Fiduciary accumulated 443,771 shares. Old Point And Fin N A holds 3.77% or 67,498 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 204,214 shares. California-based Signature Estate & Invest Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc invested in 1.28% or 1.29 million shares. Lipe Dalton holds 0.18% or 2,243 shares. Sit Assoc Inc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fort Washington Advsr Oh invested in 1.37% or 1.12 million shares. Stephens Ar owns 180,452 shares. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 43,504 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 1.55M shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith And Howard Wealth Management Limited Company holds 2,290 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 109,975 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 91,100 shares to 499,300 shares, valued at $103.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 96,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72M shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).