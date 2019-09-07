Keystone Financial Planning Decreased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $6.49 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Lifted Holding

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 1.89M shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors Incorporated owns 59,487 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Colony Ltd stated it has 4,078 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Grimes & Com Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Northcoast Asset Ltd Com has 16,794 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 30 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 39 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company invested in 2.11% or 55,026 shares. S R Schill And Assoc has invested 0.23% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Caprock Grp has 3,511 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Aspen Inv Mngmt owns 1,600 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Communications invested 0.8% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Windward Cap Co Ca holds 1,300 shares. Regions Financial invested in 0.61% or 194,835 shares. Of Oklahoma reported 0% stake. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 14,742 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh holds 2.45 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Waddell & Reed Incorporated owns 617,590 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Westchester Capital Mgmt holds 232,256 shares. Independent Invsts holds 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 22,400 shares. Grimes & holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 316,531 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Donaldson Llc reported 941,232 shares. Arvest State Bank Trust Division stated it has 358,750 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 43.69 million shares. Amica Mutual holds 185,423 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.57M are held by Oak Oh. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ajo Lp owns 0.78% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.82 million shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 2,904 shares to 4,692 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 34,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Vang High Div Yld (VYM).