Keystone Financial Planning Cut Its Holding in Amgen (AMGN) by $1.30 Million as Shares Declined; Mai Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) as Stock Rose

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 4,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 77,963 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 82,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.07. About 3.04 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $179.22. About 691,236 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. $2.20 million worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77 million. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. Sheppard Valarie L sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Page Arthur B invested in 20,664 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dt Prtnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 37,107 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Birinyi Associates Incorporated has 12,709 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 63,302 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James & Assoc Lc has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). M&R Cap Inc invested in 29,321 shares. 70,269 are held by Birmingham Cap Com Incorporated Al. Telemus Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 28,592 shares. Sterneck Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,278 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 38,489 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 948,212 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Boston Research Management reported 43,657 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alphamark Ltd invested in 2.3% or 52,164 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Int’l Small Cap Div (DLS) by 6,487 shares to 77,151 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 21,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Delta, Coca-Cola CEOs among founding members of new NYSE council aimed at diversity – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wall Street Bears Should Be Watching Walmart Stock Closely – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.14 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SGMO, PFE, ITCI, PRVL, JNJ, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, Amgen & NVIDIA – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CAPR, GLPG, GILD, NTGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/17/2019: GHSI, IMRN, ABT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2019: AGN, GMDA, DERM, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 2,904 shares to 4,692 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Verity holds 1.04% or 23,854 shares in its portfolio. First reported 48,901 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Liability owns 8,591 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Communications invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 0.09% or 288,454 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 0.32% or 7,239 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 2,507 shares. Dana Advsr holds 123,629 shares. 4,072 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has 234 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wendell David Associate Incorporated reported 11,563 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 2.63% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 30,336 shares. City Tru Fl reported 5,458 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16,382 shares.