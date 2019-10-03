Keystone Financial Planning Cut By $570,273 Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position; Omega Advisors Has Lifted Its Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position

Omega Advisors increased Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) stake by 36.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Omega Advisors acquired 3.47M shares as Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)’s stock declined 18.46%. The Omega Advisors holds 12.95 million shares with $37.56M value, up from 9.48 million last quarter. Nabors Industries Ltd now has $555.11 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.54% or $0.0727 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5273. About 1.63 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased Lockheed Martin (LMT) stake by 29.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 1,571 shares as Lockheed Martin (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 3,668 shares with $1.33 million value, down from 5,239 last quarter. Lockheed Martin now has $105.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $375.2. About 111,818 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN, POLAND SIGN PACT FOR HIT-TO-KILL PAC-3 MSE MIS; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact Combines Multiple Purchases, Including Air Force and Marine Corps; 25/05/2018 – Turkey says to take every initiative to protect firms from U.S. sanctions; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commercial Communications Satellite; 23/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S UNITED ROTORCRAFT GETS FIREHAWK AIRCRAFT ORDER; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Business Segment Operating Profit $1.31B

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin has $42000 highest and $35600 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 2.66% above currents $375.2 stock price. Lockheed Martin had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 10. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $37900 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Lockheed Martin a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lockheed Martin: Powerful Company Equals Powerful Dividend Hikes – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Defense Stocks With Cheap Options – Schaeffers Research” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin Nears Multi-Billion-Dollar Weapons Sale to Poland – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 18.65 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity. $509,534 worth of stock was bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Llc accumulated 36,051 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Company invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Inc holds 7,569 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Allstate Corp accumulated 23,522 shares. Provise Management Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 2,252 shares. Pure Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 2,064 shares. Washington Capital Mngmt has 2.31% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Principal Financial Gru has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cipher Ltd Partnership invested in 0.4% or 12,994 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Blue Financial holds 1.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 5,435 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Co Il invested 0.9% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Blue Edge Limited Co owns 4,197 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields & Co Limited invested in 0.82% or 4,800 shares. Bangor Bancshares, Maine-based fund reported 3,188 shares.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Popping Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Nabors (NBR) to Sector Perform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “9 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 1.83M shares or 0% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.01% or 18,169 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advsr holds 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 12,565 shares. Moreover, M&T Bank has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 33,406 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Cooperman Leon G holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 12.95M shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 5.36M shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.12 million shares. Parkside Fin Comml Bank & Tru holds 1,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 2.40 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.06 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 235,787 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Omega Advisors decreased Ellington Financial Inc stake by 300,000 shares to 860,000 valued at $15.45 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 170,000 shares and now owns 330,000 shares. Chimera Investment Corp was reduced too.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was bought by Restrepo William J. Beder Tanya S had bought 50,000 shares worth $115,695.

Among 4 analysts covering Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nabors Industries Ltd. has $500 highest and $2.2500 lowest target. $3.56’s average target is 133.09% above currents $1.5273 stock price. Nabors Industries Ltd. had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) rating on Wednesday, September 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $3.5000 target. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Tuesday, October 1 with “Neutral” rating.