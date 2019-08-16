Keystone Financial Planning Cut Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $1.30 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut by $693,293 Its Holding

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $199.31. About 2.97 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 13,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 56,271 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 69,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 10.57 million shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 5,995 shares to 231,060 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 7,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 34,555 shares to 102,673 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 23,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO).

