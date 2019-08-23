Keystone Financial Planning Cut Amgen (AMGN) Holding as Valuation Rose; Matrix Capital Management Company LP Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Has Trimmed by $82.13 Million

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $203.42. About 2.44M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 60.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 1.83 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.64M, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 3.55M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership accumulated 10,431 shares. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Victory reported 0.01% stake. Rdl Financial holds 0.27% or 8,728 shares. Federated Pa owns 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 32,317 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 99,750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 18,531 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 47,617 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.03% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Highland Cap Mgmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 125,200 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 236,106 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.11% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 3.90M shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 17 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 13,249 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Peoples Fin Corp has invested 0.47% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Bancshares Of Hutchinson holds 2,385 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Com accumulated 3.17% or 24,518 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 25,932 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 17,158 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.11% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. Parsec invested in 1.75% or 144,859 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,296 shares. Cannell Peter B And Co Inc has invested 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stanley holds 4,953 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation invested 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 431,635 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability reported 4,147 shares. Security National Trust has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 34,555 shares to 102,673 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

