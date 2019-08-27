Keystone Financial Planning Boosted Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake; Banc Funds Co Cut Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Holding By $4.91 Million

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased Lockheed Martin (LMT) stake by 28.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Keystone Financial Planning Inc acquired 1,150 shares as Lockheed Martin (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 5,239 shares with $1.57M value, up from 4,089 last quarter. Lockheed Martin now has $107.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $380.18. About 536,037 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 17/04/2018 – US-SOVIET COMPETITON NO LONGER DRIVES SPACE INNOVATION:LOCKHEED; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-German general sees closer missile defence ties with Dutch; 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 17/04/2018 – More than 100 parts for NASA’s Orion capsule to be 3D printed; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) stake by 12.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 153,418 shares as Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 1.04M shares with $34.01M value, down from 1.19M last quarter. Mercantile Bank Corporation now has $472.33 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 27,437 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 07/03/2018 – Mercantile Bank S. Africa Has About 60 Interested Buyers, Fin24; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 10c by Items; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Ratings To Bangladesh-based Mercantile Bank Ltd; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe Al Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management Technology; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe AI Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold MBWM shares while 30 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 8.74 million shares or 0.36% more from 8.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,288 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 925 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Victory Cap Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 59,837 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 48,705 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 1,790 shares or 0% of the stock. 24,019 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.01% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 47,339 shares. Spark Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 15,738 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 17,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 49,054 shares. Tributary Cap Limited owns 392,865 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon invested in 115,098 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 6,215 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MBWM’s profit will be $10.08 million for 11.72 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Mercantile Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) stake by 73,577 shares to 288,263 valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Business First Bancshares Inc. stake by 15,149 shares and now owns 525,149 shares. Virginia National Bankshares Corp. (VABK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Bank & Trust has 0.07% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,391 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 3,451 shares. 3,042 are held by South State Corp. Intact Inv Mngmt reported 0.26% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 29,220 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 166,300 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. 7,230 are owned by Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Com. Qci Asset Ny reported 1,115 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bollard Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,921 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust owns 2,799 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 43,429 shares in its portfolio. Stewart & Patten Co Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Amer Grp Inc Inc holds 125,078 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Geode Limited Liability Company reported 3.17M shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 512,035 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider TAICLET JAMES D JR bought $509,534.