Keystone Financial Planning Boosted Its Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $345,000 as Shares Rose; Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Lifted Position

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 163,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 552,408 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.15 million, up from 388,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Merit Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 325,372 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 29C; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,239 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 4,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 821,344 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS SOME F-35 JETS STILL NOT BEING ACCEPTED BY PENTAGON DUE TO CONTRACTUAL ISSUE; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 16/05/2018 – Lockheed at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – Viewing Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile defense system is one of the key highlights of the young prince’s tour; 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS CONT OPS $4.02; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (Prn) (NYSE:EQM) by 17,165 shares to 15,160 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 885,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,583 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd stated it has 915 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset reported 27,200 shares stake. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 193,306 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp invested in 0.03% or 1.91M shares. Citigroup accumulated 15,948 shares or 0% of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Inc has 11,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 37,932 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated owns 150 shares. 99,900 were reported by Swiss Bank & Trust. Martin Tn stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 111,726 shares. Kennedy Mngmt reported 219,979 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). M&T State Bank Corporation accumulated 4,062 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Cap Management has 2,884 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Choate Advsr has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Welch Ltd has 2.82% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ashfield Cap Prtnrs accumulated 0.6% or 18,119 shares. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.73% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 9,510 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP stated it has 13,472 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.19% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Us Retail Bank De owns 152,144 shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Lc reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Techs Inc holds 0.18% or 4,504 shares in its portfolio. Bailard stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wagner Bowman Mngmt accumulated 0.12% or 1,724 shares. Amer Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 75 shares. Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 21,566 shares.

