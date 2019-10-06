Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Valuation Rose While Southport Management Has Lowered Its Position; Prospector Partners Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Boosted by $706,800 as Valuation Declined

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 billion, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 891,240 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 113.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 17,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16,771 shares to 41,170 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,550 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is Hedge Funds 16th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Houthis Cut Saudi Oil Supply, Who Wins? Hint: Not E&P Oil Names. Fintech Firesale, And Goldman Spoils Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Upstream Segment Will Continue to Drive Growth for XOM Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Bull Case for Exxon Stock Is Strong, but Itâ€™s Not Perfect – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indiana Tru & Inv stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stearns Svcs Group Inc accumulated 30,887 shares. 804,961 are owned by Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 17,097 shares. Crossvault Ltd Company invested 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Delta Asset Management Llc Tn has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Taurus Asset Llc reported 56,192 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt owns 3.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 54,574 shares. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 69,378 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 765,624 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 101,258 shares. Olstein Lp has 0.66% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wealthquest Corporation reported 13,305 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 553,824 shares. West Family holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 23,240 shares.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $203.05M for 22.15 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Keysight bull sees $140/share path – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Keysight’s (KEYS) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Keysight (KEYS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Keysight (KEYS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies to Spotlight Solutions that Master Microwave Complexity at European Microwave Week 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,965 were reported by Cetera Limited Company. Friess Assocs Ltd Com has 220,946 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. The New York-based Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 16,920 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 357,500 shares in its portfolio. Invesco has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Bp Public Llc has 0.07% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 728,161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Jane Street Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 7,618 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 218,168 shares. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 1,179 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 5,135 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation owns 10,786 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc owns 25,012 shares.