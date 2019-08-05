Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Valuation Rose While Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Cut by $989,625 Its Holding; Twin Tree Management LP Position in Idexx Labs (IDXX) Trimmed by $4.53 Million as Shares Rose

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 45.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 20,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 24,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $261.94. About 243,555 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 11,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 125,775 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, down from 137,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.91. About 581,175 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 33,852 shares to 47,046 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 106,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 896,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Partners invested in 0.1% or 980 shares. Echo Street Management Ltd has invested 0.16% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Tcw Group owns 94,830 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.07% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 124,134 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 17 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.03% or 6,175 shares. Stanley reported 22,885 shares. Cortland Associates Mo holds 0.97% or 26,888 shares in its portfolio. Bamco, New York-based fund reported 4.02M shares. Assetmark Inc reported 59,551 shares. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.44% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 150 shares. Adage Cap Partners Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Victory Mngmt reported 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 2,366 were reported by Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies by 3,300 shares to 7,350 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 30,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pcj Investment Counsel invested in 40,000 shares. Estabrook Management has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 442 shares. Toth Financial Advisory invested 0.08% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 4,908 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 8,895 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.1% or 19,793 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cardinal Mngmt has 49,152 shares. 42,179 were reported by Zweig. Amp Limited reported 196,961 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp, Minnesota-based fund reported 17,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.16% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% or 379,096 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 39,147 shares.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 22.08 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.