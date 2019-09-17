Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Value Rose While Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Trimmed Its Stake by $11.62 Million; Mayo Investment Advisers Cut Its Holding in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $985,122

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 130,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 148,395 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.33M, down from 278,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $101.42. About 1.70 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 35,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 54,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.53 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Research Reports for Amgen, Cisco & Berkshire Hathaway – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Cisco Systems (CSCO) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 126,829 were accumulated by Woodley Farra Manion Port. Beacon Mgmt has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 251,308 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee LP has invested 2.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hodges Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). St Germain D J Inc has invested 2.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 3,900 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Co has 2.53% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Jersey-based Fcg Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Staley Cap Advisers reported 4.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Orleans Capital Mgmt La has invested 1.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 32,995 were reported by Hartline Investment. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 1.82 million shares. 51,928 are held by Fort L P.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 26,547 shares to 3.78 million shares, valued at $109.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) by 219,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).