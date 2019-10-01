Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Value Rose While Wedge Capital Management L LP Increased Stake by $347,367; Capital International Investors Decreased Vale Sa On Adr (VALE) Stake by $57.04 Million

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 3,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 496,073 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.55M, up from 492,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.97. About 690,777 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (VALE) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 4.39M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 60.55M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813.75 million, down from 64.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Vale Sa On Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 13.50 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS NORTH OPERATIONS RUNNING NORMALLY AMID TRUCK STRIKE; 21/03/2018 – VALE SAYS $968.35M OF 2021 BONDS WERE VALIDLY OFFERED; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO OPTIMISTIC TRADE SPAT WON’T LEAD TO HARMFUL BARRIERS; 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS 2018 IRON PRICE AVERAGE SHOULDN’T BE LOWER THAN 2017; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET OPER REV. $8.60B, EST. $8.72B; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS EFFORTS TO ATTRACT PARTNER FOR VALE NOVA CALEDONIA PROJECT CONTINUE, EXPECTING RESULTS BY END OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 4.76 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.38M shares to 44.49 million shares, valued at $2.10 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 98,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 77,466 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $40.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 780,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,347 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).