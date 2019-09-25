Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Price Rose While Snyder Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $1.57 Million Its Position; As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Share Value Rose, Calamos Wealth Management Boosted Holding

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 23,168 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 20,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $123.53. About 566,435 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 17,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 132,940 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.94M, down from 150,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $96.97. About 88,376 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $741.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 56,152 shares to 10,082 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corp. (NYSE:UGI) by 19,348 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $69.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46M for 22.24 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.