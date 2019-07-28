Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Price Rose While Barometer Capital Management Upped Position; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Share Price Rose, Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Trimmed Stake

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,050 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 61,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.8. About 935,458 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 39,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,417 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.88 million, down from 405,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 2.31M shares traded or 31.78% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Fort Limited Partnership reported 944 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantbot LP holds 0.52% or 47,386 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.1% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Gsa Capital Llp owns 29,044 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 29,573 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 222,361 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.11% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1,075 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 25,049 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 558,038 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Ltd holds 2,487 shares. Sarl holds 9,422 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Field & Main National Bank holds 0.88% or 8,135 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 200 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.11 billion activity. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold $554.74M worth of stock. Another trade for 420 shares valued at $50,190 was made by Howe Stephen R. Jr. on Tuesday, March 5.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 514,516 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 1.56 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.92 million for 11.49 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Insurance Etf (KIE) by 70,800 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Etf (VCR) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Semiconductor Etf (XSD).