Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake Held by Stevens Capital Management Lp; Parsons Capital Management Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Raised by $949,597 as Share Price Declined

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 5,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 362,267 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.80M, up from 356,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $162.94. About 1.16 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 100.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 39,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 78,860 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.08 million, up from 39,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $99.27. About 312,398 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,278 shares to 317,825 shares, valued at $62.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,970 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 200,989 shares to 94,569 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 143,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,568 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).