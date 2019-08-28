Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake Has Lifted by Hanseatic Management Services Inc; Addenda Capital Decreased Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Position by $2.14 Million

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 39,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.26M, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 510,103 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 3,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 13,432 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $93.72. About 440,462 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “32% of Canadians Are Making This RRSP and TFSA Mistake – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Which Stock Should You Buy: TD Bank (TSX:TD) or RBC (TSX:RY)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Warren Buffett Is Loading Up on American Banks: Here’s a TSX Index Stock That Mirrors His Moves – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian regulator summons RBC, TD Bank over forex malpractice charges – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Top Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Before 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 10.33 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2,644 shares to 31,953 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Joins 6G Flagship Program to Advance Wireless Communications Research Beyond 5G – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Enhanced Traffic Monitoring for Private Clouds and Data Centers – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.58% or 497,110 shares in its portfolio. 25 are held by Paragon Cap. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Chevy Chase Tru stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Chase Inv Counsel Corporation accumulated 2.06% or 45,941 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 712,963 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability accumulated 2,295 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 158,746 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 164,432 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.04% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Aperio Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).