Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shares Rose While Chase Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding by $3.39 Million; As Citigroup (C) Shares Rose, White Elm Capital Has Trimmed Holding

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 38,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 7,818 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $702,000, down from 45,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $99.58. About 1.33 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 225,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.79M, down from 255,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Fined Millions by Hong Kong Regulator; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 06/04/2018 – Markets shouldn’t worry because Trump’s trade policy is really ‘speak harshly but carry a small stick’: Citigroup; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 18/04/2018 – C: Citi to hire bitcoin pros to find cryptocurrency risk, Busine

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Architects Inc invested in 0.04% or 2,770 shares. Moreover, Wms Prtnrs Lc has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,687 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.77M shares. Markston Limited Liability Company accumulated 110,961 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Mariner Limited Company, Kansas-based fund reported 67,182 shares. Pl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.51% or 170,068 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Company owns 193,475 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. 7,649 were accumulated by Perritt Mgmt. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Commerce invested in 593,569 shares. Nexus Investment Mgmt Inc holds 3.9% or 402,210 shares. State Street holds 0.54% or 103.19 million shares. Sterling Investment Mgmt invested in 11,828 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department holds 0.63% or 91,598 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has 10.23M shares. Milestone Gru owns 5,818 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 2,748 shares to 24,573 shares, valued at $19.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 16,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46M for 22.84 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chase Investment Counsel accumulated 7,818 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated owns 8,800 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets Incorporated has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). M&R Cap has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Columbus Circle Investors has 1.46% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 607,425 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 728,161 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Co holds 4,846 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 15.86M shares stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.08% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 107,751 shares. Moreover, Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1.06% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 38,175 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.09% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 4,349 shares. Asset Management One Ltd reported 108,627 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corporation stated it has 25,685 shares or 0% of all its holdings.