Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Suntrust Bks (STI) Shares Rose While Caxton Associates LP Has Trimmed Position by $496,308

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 194,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 521,276 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.46 million, down from 716,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $96.09. About 1.63 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 8,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 9,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 17,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $60.79. About 1.93 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – PROVIDED WITH A COPY OF CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN SUNTRUST OIL AND NIGERIAN DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RE; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS OF $1.29 PER AVERAGE COMMON DILUTED SHARE; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Profit Rises Amid Lower Expenses; 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y; IPT +120-125; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 24,301 shares to 30,444 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 662,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SunTrust Banks declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta fintech aimed at children spending raises $39M – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SunTrust Foundation Awards $2.7 Million in Grants to Winners of the 2019 Lighting the Way Awards – PRNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Banks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.39 million for 10.70 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.4% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 48,411 shares. American Century Inc stated it has 0.23% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Mcmillion Capital Management holds 43,408 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,520 shares. First Republic Inv Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Metropolitan Life Co reported 0.06% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Company reported 4,885 shares. Paloma Partners Communications holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 23,490 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc accumulated 12,895 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 308,535 shares. 49,000 are owned by Bp Plc. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 780 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Heartland Advsrs owns 6,314 shares. Greenwood Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.06% or 69,666 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.15% or 122,174 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability reported 10,510 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gp has 0.02% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 64,256 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 3,720 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 3,080 shares. Spinnaker stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 3,856 shares stake. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 4.10M shares. Olstein Lp holds 61,300 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 340 shares. 327,827 are held by Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Prudential holds 228,726 shares. Amp Cap Ltd reported 196,961 shares stake. M&T Retail Bank Corporation stated it has 10,685 shares. Zweig owns 0.41% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 42,179 shares.