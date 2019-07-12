Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Olstein Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $11.37 Million; Halsey Associates Increased Boeing (BA) Position by $2.88 Million as Share Price Declined

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 68.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 130,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 192,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 922,755 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500.

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 18/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 carrying 104 people has crashed shortly after take-off from Havana’s main airport; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Boeing Hits More Turbulence; WageWorks Agrees to a Deal – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Shocks With 737 MAX Announcement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Holdings by 5,083 shares to 166,896 shares, valued at $24.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,532 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $176.58 million for 24.04 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.