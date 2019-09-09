Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Northcoast Asset Management Cut Stake by $20.82 Million; As Bgc Partners (BGCP) Stock Value Rose, Gratia Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.32 Million

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 52.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 239,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 218,942 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.09 million, down from 458,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 1.18M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 1.74 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 05/04/2018 – Newmark Group’s First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575M LOAN; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Rev $956.6M; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 2Q REV. FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 28/03/2018 – Newmark to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 07/03/2018 – BGC: PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF NEWMARK STILL EXPECTED TO OCCUR; 30/05/2018 – BGC Partners Announces Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 19 CO ENTERED UNSECURED SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY REVENUES $956.6 MLN VS $783.2 MLN

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $49.72M for 8.85 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 98,200 shares. Boston Prtnrs invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 347,864 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Co has 0.18% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 23,794 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Mellon invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Credit Suisse Ag holds 198,490 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Finance Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Optimum reported 5,000 shares. Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 100 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 83,774 shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability Com owns 124,996 shares. Cipher Lp reported 40,168 shares.

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BGC Partners Q2 EPS in-line; considers corporation structure – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shareholders Saw Negative Total Returns In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Capitalab Launches SGX Nikkei 225 Options Compression Services – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BGC Partners (BGCP) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 03/29/2019: WASH,WFC,BGCP,JEF – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 780,735 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $21.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Interest Rate Hedged H (HYGH) by 6,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Yield Muni.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 25,394 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Financial Bank has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Loeb Partners Corp holds 0% or 500 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Advisors has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). First Republic Mgmt holds 0.01% or 18,028 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 35,931 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 128,093 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co holds 0.28% or 21,351 shares in its portfolio. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Salem Inv Counselors Inc accumulated 1,407 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.07% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Pitcairn stated it has 9,197 shares. Snyder Capital Mngmt Lp holds 150,598 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $199.43M for 22.49 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.