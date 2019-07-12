Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Kingdon Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $11.47 Million; Goodhaven Capital Management Holds Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL)

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 131,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,794 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, down from 363,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $89.97. About 173,949 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.9. About 1.89 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon; 13/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 400 MAINLINE, REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SEES BOSTON AIRPORT RESTART ON WEDNESDAY; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY 24 7.Al, WHICH PROVIDES ONLINE CHAT SERVICES FOR DELTA, THAT 24 7.Al HAD BEEN INVOLVED IN A CYBER INCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Delta Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Delta CEO Details Q2 Records In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Delta, Fiat Chrysler Post Strong June Results – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Powell’s Time: Fed Chair Set To Testify As Investors Await Big Bank Earnings Next Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. Shares for $265.23M were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. On Friday, February 8 West W Gilbert sold $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 21,000 shares.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 37,850 shares to 102,984 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,089 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory invested in 0.24% or 1.61 million shares. Homrich & Berg reported 0.08% stake. Profund Ltd Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 16,220 shares. Exchange Capital Mngmt owns 48,227 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 67,034 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 460 shares. Chemical National Bank & Trust holds 0.18% or 30,736 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 84,300 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And stated it has 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 1.97 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communications Limited holds 0.01% or 15,004 shares in its portfolio. Montag A Associate stated it has 4,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Tru Com has 0.06% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 14,126 shares. Synovus owns 28,249 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 12,520 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Technologies Appoints Jeffrey Li, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “These Tech Stocks are a Steal at Current Levels – Schaeffers Research” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies Announces Automotive Cybersecurity Program – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $176.58M for 23.68 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.