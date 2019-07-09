Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Kingdon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Stake

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 33,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 285,664 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13 million, down from 319,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $302.92. About 1.91 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 131,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,794 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21 million, down from 363,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.83. About 1.16 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund stated it has 9,697 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Cape Ann National Bank & Trust reported 765 shares. 5,531 are held by Burney. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability owns 2,984 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Td Ltd, a Tennessee-based fund reported 101 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 118,791 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp accumulated 3.41M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.87% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 717,445 shares. Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brinker Capital owns 8,521 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 2,144 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt invested 2.79% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 4,948 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 47.63 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. 21,258 shares were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M, worth $4.95 million on Tuesday, January 8. Morris Donna also sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1. On Wednesday, January 30 Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3,000 shares. 139,834 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $7.39M was sold by Rencher Bradley. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 23.64 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,187 shares to 13,473 shares, valued at $23.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 2,384 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Co Oh owns 5,910 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 3,023 shares. Hartford Fincl accumulated 0% or 50 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). D E Shaw & Incorporated invested in 92,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sterling Cap Mngmt owns 27,636 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 261,418 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 24,000 shares. 80 are owned by Department Mb National Bank N A. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Polar Llp has 0.12% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 31,200 shares.