Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Kingdon Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Electron Capital Partners Cut Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stake as Stock Rose

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 2.18M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 21/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Now Shipping IQ 7X Microinverters for 96-Cell PV Modules; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT; 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 131,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 231,794 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, down from 363,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.56% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $96.77. About 5.80 million shares traded or 236.79% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Morgan Stanley invested in 76,518 shares. Friess Associate Ltd invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.37% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 93,307 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 85,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York owns 86,221 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 154,669 shares. Luminus Limited Liability Company holds 2.07M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 49,929 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw holds 0% or 37,503 shares in its portfolio. 727,621 are held by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 0.01% or 486,818 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 133,428 shares.

More notable recent Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “71 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SolarEdge (SEDG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Harmonic (HLIT) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares to 809,163 shares, valued at $42.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 175,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,065 shares, and has risen its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Company accumulated 7,407 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance Incorporated has invested 0.43% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). D E Shaw holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 92,950 shares. Natixis LP reported 164,796 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 380 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Apg Asset Nv accumulated 198,100 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp owns 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 6,087 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 50 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 145,640 shares. Wolverine Asset accumulated 25,000 shares. 8,777 were reported by Brinker Capital Inc. Jump Trading Limited owns 6,875 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Sun Life invested in 0.01% or 318 shares.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,600 shares to 270,067 shares, valued at $31.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 173,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).