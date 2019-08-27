Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Central Securities Decreased Its Position by $3.92 Million; Eventide Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) as Stock Value Declined

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.80M, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $94.87. About 1.27 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 131,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 805,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.04M, down from 936,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $167. About 250,942 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage lntacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of lndustry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Filing and Grant of Priority Review for Brexanolone IV in the Treatment of; 21/03/2018 – Sage Foundation Donates Sage Business Cloud People Technology to Non-Profits; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades The Sage College, Ny To Caa1; Outlook Negative; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage lntacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP – ROLLING MID-TERM GUIDANCE REMAINS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH 10% ON A SUSTAINABLE BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H EPS 12.48p; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 03/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.68

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 224,000 shares to 499,000 shares, valued at $19.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 523,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $23.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

