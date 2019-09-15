Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose; Shareholder Cipher Capital LP Has Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 68.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 20,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 49,180 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.06M, up from 29,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62M shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 26/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CEEMEA FOCUS LIST; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS DAVID SOLOMON NAMED SOLE PRESIDENT; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS EXPECTS U.S. 10-YEAR YIELD TO TOP OUT AT 3.6 PCT AT THE END OF 2019, FED FUNDS RATE TO PLATEAU AT 3.38 PCT; 28/05/2018 – Korea Funds Buy U.S. Property Debt as Goldman Warns on Valuation; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 01/05/2018 – Goldman currency unit fined $110m; 08/05/2018 – Goldman’s Garzarelli Says the ECB Will Keep Policy Rates Very Low (Video); 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 15.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 62,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 333,847 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.98M, down from 396,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $99.58. About 1.33M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46 million for 22.84 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 339 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 3.27M shares. Polar Asset Ptnrs Inc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 287,400 shares. 11,542 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 1,179 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). United Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 93,911 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Texas Yale Corp owns 36,103 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.06% or 35,424 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt accumulated 36,725 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 43,713 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Broadview Advsr Limited Liability has 1.06% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 38,175 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation has 0.08% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Technologies, Kandou Bus Collaborate to Advance Chord Signaling Technology for High-Speed Digital Applications – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight bull sees $140/share path – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $44.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 840,814 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $216.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Santander Mexico S A by 4.84M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Coast Oil Tr (NYSE:ROYT).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Broadcom, Merck Fall in Premarket; Amazon Rises – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “H2O.ai Raises $72.5M Led by Goldman Sachs and Ping An to Democratize AI – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Jump After China Confirms Trade Discussions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.