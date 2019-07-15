Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Share Value Rose While Banbury Partners Has Decreased by $5.47 Million Its Stake; As Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) Share Value Declined, Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Raised Its Holding by $322,890

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 62,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,821 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.78M, down from 312,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $90.53. About 343,091 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 21,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,222 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 188,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 88,079 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has declined 2.80% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.23% the S&P500.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,610 shares to 72,711 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 17,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,140 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 7.15 million shares or 5.62% more from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Comm Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Pnc Financial Service Inc holds 1,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,535 shares. M&T National Bank owns 27,000 shares. Carroll Assocs stated it has 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). 12,110 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc. 482 are owned by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 800 shares or 0% of the stock. Bartlett Communication Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 150 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 471,179 shares. Asset Strategies Inc owns 63,715 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 4,637 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 71,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 415 are owned by Farmers Bancorp. Security National Trust reported 675 shares.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 11,295 shares to 109,448 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests holds 43,435 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 36,526 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc stated it has 25,857 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 278,942 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 887,396 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 27,963 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 15,700 shares. Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Virtu Financial Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Us Bancshares De reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Peoples Serv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 72,307 shares. Assetmark reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 218,942 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Co.