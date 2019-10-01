Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Share Price Rose While Southport Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $538.86 Million; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Shareholder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Decreased Holding as Stock Value Declined

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26B, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $96.1. About 995,213 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 67.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 104,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 49,160 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $321,000, down from 153,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 1.55 million shares traded or 4.30% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46 million for 22.04 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Chevy Chase Holdings reported 157,221 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 6,012 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America has 541 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0% or 19 shares. Central Securities Corporation has 3.42% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 524 were reported by Bessemer Group Inc. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 5,146 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.45% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ellington Mgmt Group Lc invested in 0.14% or 8,900 shares. Oakbrook Invs holds 18,850 shares. Hexavest Inc has invested 0.4% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Credit Suisse Ag owns 308,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 1 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 243,965 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Technologies to Spotlight Solutions that Master Microwave Complexity at European Microwave Week 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keysight +7% after beats, in-line view – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Required Intelligence at the Network Edge for Service Providers – Business Wire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $14.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 195,590 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $123.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 131,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstanding 4.75% Senior Convertible Notes due 2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prospect Capital: Upcoming Credit Issues And 11%+ Yielding Replacement – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prospect sees potential for spreads to improve as LIBOR drops – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $9.73 million activity.