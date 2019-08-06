Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Share Price Rose While Marietta Investment Partners Has Increased Holding; Brookstone Capital Management Lowered Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding by $316,050; Stock Price Rose

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 32.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 735 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 1,526 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 2,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $15.11 during the last trading session, reaching $495.36. About 499,931 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 9,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 90,548 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 81,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 1.38M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 8,428 shares to 31,259 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,187 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Lc has 0.11% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 864,101 shares. Navellier Associate invested in 1.46% or 107,603 shares. State Street accumulated 7.59 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Natixis holds 0.07% or 120,449 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Management invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 27,353 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 47,709 were reported by Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.08% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 76,798 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 392,966 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Bank & Trust owns 98 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Bank The has 0.04% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 35,633 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa owns 4,729 shares. Washington Tru Bancshares has 55 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 13,748 shares. L And S Advsrs Inc invested in 3,747 shares. Jnba Financial invested in 88 shares. Old National Retail Bank In holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 5,317 shares. Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability Com invested in 74,825 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 255,880 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates reported 3,750 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co LP has invested 0.26% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Nomura Holdings holds 3,178 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jlb Inc invested in 0.59% or 6,507 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,780 shares. Advisory Serv stated it has 879 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Burney reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.