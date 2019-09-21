Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Share Price Rose While Lateef Investment Management LP Lifted Holding; Mastercard (MA) Holding Has Upped by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 153.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd bought 3,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 6,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, up from 2,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10M shares traded or 49.75% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 419,136 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.64M, up from 327,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 2.01 million shares traded or 17.55% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd, which manages about $30.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3,205 shares to 7,545 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 24,476 shares to 74,308 shares, valued at $20.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,892 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

