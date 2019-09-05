Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position Upped by Barometer Capital Management Inc; Stryker (Put) (SYK) Stake Raised by Healthcor Management Lp

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Stryker Corp (Put) (SYK) by 125.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 133,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.41M, up from 106,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Stryker Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $219.82. About 320,428 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:; 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 68,050 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 61,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $98.57. About 1.11 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf by 76,200 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,300 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Montgomery Mngmt owns 3,498 shares. Advisory reported 6,484 shares. Moreover, Toth Financial Advisory has 0.08% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 4,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Regions Fincl has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) reported 43,029 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd accumulated 13,123 shares. 3.49 million are held by Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. Old Dominion Cap Management stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Snyder Management LP holds 0.62% or 150,598 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fincl Incorporated holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 2.01 million shares. Rampart Inv Management invested in 53,092 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 25,000 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Credo Announces the HiWire Consortium for Standardization and Certification of Active Electrical Cables (AEC) – Financial Post” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Boeing Takes Flight, Manufacturing Slumps – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Joins 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) to Accelerate Deployment of New Industrial 5G Use Cases – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp reported 15,681 shares. Park National Corporation Oh owns 0.19% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 17,076 shares. 58,684 were accumulated by Norinchukin Fincl Bank The. Spectrum Mgmt Grp, Indiana-based fund reported 350 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc invested in 41,183 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 17,200 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.26% or 13,523 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 39,118 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 131,331 are owned by Davis R M Inc. Caprock Group Inc has invested 0.08% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Davidson Advsrs reported 2,625 shares stake. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited owns 4,581 shares. Boston Research Management Inc owns 0.37% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 4,534 shares.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 258,038 shares to 745,910 shares, valued at $20.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,810 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stryker reboots commercial organization – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stryker Corporation: Don’t Stryke Yet – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.