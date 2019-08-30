Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position Raised by Cookson Peirce & Co Inc; As Alibaba (BABA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Boosted Its Holding

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $439.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $174.35. About 6.24 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 8,655 shares as the company's stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 90,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 81,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $96.69. About 585,798 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 3.89 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.16% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 117,900 shares. Congress Asset Ma stated it has 1.26 million shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 53,092 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd owns 125,775 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 3,047 were reported by Spinnaker. Asset One invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 198,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0.01% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 14,737 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 76,798 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Three Peaks Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 44,063 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Bbva Compass Natl Bank holds 25,857 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 28,634 shares.

