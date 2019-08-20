Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Market Valuation Rose While Chase Investment Counsel Has Boosted by $2.22 Million Its Position; Jhl Capital Group Holding in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Has Upped by $47.12 Million as Market Value Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 124.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 25,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 45,941 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 20,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.37. About 1.02M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39M, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $226.83. About 5.31M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 06/04/2018 – Hidden by Model 3 Mess, Another Tesla Problem Emerges (Correct); 21/05/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $500 FROM $470; 28/03/2018 – 03/28 The Cable – Deutsche Bank, Tesla & Tech; 23/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Crash involving Tesla causes traffic on SB Highway 101 in #MountainView; 12/03/2018 – Tesla’s Production Problems Spawn a Legion of Model 3 Stalkers; 30/05/2018 – Jeff Macke: Finally an objective source for rating media accuracy… $TSLA; 03/04/2018 – Tesla makes progress on Model 3 despite production target miss; 27/03/2018 – Tesla Cut by Moody’s on Production Issues, Liquidity Concerns; 11/04/2018 – JUST IN: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production – Reuters, citing; 02/04/2018 – Dealbook: Musk’s Jokes Aside, Tesla’s Tumult Continues: DealBook Briefing

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hyperloop Test Pod Breaks Speed Record And Wins The Annual Hyperloop Pod Competition – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla catches fire after hitting tow truck – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Nathan Gives An Update On His Tesla Trade – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/25/2019: WWE,SAVE,MTH,TSLA – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Tech Stocks to Avoid (or Sell) for Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M, worth $232,720 on Monday, July 29. Musk Elon also bought $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,030 are owned by Private Advisor Llc. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Kames Capital Public Ltd Company holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 71,638 shares. Alps Advsr reported 5,463 shares. Apriem Advsrs reported 0.26% stake. Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 2,538 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) invested in 7 shares. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Plante Moran Ltd Llc holds 776 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 0.05% or 41,889 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 145,911 shares. American Management Com holds 0.01% or 162 shares. 3,093 are owned by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.05% or 947,701 shares in its portfolio. Regent Mngmt Ltd, Kentucky-based fund reported 769 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Supports Leading Number of GCF Validated 5G Radio Frequency Conformance (RCT) Test Cases Following CAG#59 Meeting – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Technologies Launches New Radio Frequency Vector Signal Generator – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Delivers a Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Protocol Conformance Test Cases Validated by GCF and PTCRB – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Enhanced Traffic Monitoring for Private Clouds and Data Centers – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0.19% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 2,923 shares. Underhill Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 195,913 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Webster National Bank & Trust N A reported 762 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 327 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning owns 15,314 shares. 37,917 are held by Zacks. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has invested 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Natixis Lp reported 164,796 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc has 1.2% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 74,190 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or reported 36,981 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 7,584 shares. Ariel Investments Lc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 1.53M shares. Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 3,856 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 2,829 shares.