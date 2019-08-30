Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding Raised by Cookson Peirce & Co Inc; Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Were Volatile

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 12,260 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 8,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 90,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 81,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $97.25. About 174,081 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight’s Automotive Cybersecurity Test Portfolio Helps Prevent Cyber-Attacks on Connected Vehicles – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Joins 6G Flagship Program to Advance Wireless Communications Research Beyond 5G – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

