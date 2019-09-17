Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding Maintained by Banbury Partners Llc; Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Upped Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Position

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 117,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.63M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.52 million, up from 6.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 9.86M shares traded or 58.24% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH INVESTIGATIVE AGENCIES; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING BEING HELD ON MONDAY IS PRE-SCHEDULED ONE, CONVENED FOR REVIEW OF CASES WHICH ARE BEFORE NCLT UNDER IBC; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS RESPONDED TO SEBI REQUEST FOR CLARIFICATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Disclosure Under Regulation 52(4)And(5) Of Sebi (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 06/04/2018 – ICICI Bank Enables Non Resident lndians (NRls) to Send Money Through Social Media on its Money2lndia App; 30/03/2018 – ICICI Bank defends its chief from conflict of interest allegations; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Gross Non-Performing Assets 8.84% vs. 7.89% a Year Earlier; 25/04/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources: Essar Promoter Kin’s Firm Invested In Deepak Kochhar’s Co, ICICI Lent To Essar. More details by Shantanu G

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 87,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 336,867 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.25M, up from 249,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $98.98. About 842,109 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018

Somerset Capital Management Llp, which manages about $3.32B and $456.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Femsa (NYSE:FMX) by 9,700 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $97.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P India Nifty 50 Dtc (INDY) by 96,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,249 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Limited (NYSE:RIG).

More important recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MoneyGram International and FlexShopper among financial gainers, Atlanticus Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.