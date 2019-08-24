Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding Maintained by Advisory Services Network Llc; Five Below (FIVE) Stock Declined While Pacifica Capital Investments Has Trimmed Holding by $2.03 Million

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 16,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 203,282 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26 million, down from 219,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $113.85. About 1.55 million shares traded or 34.16% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chmn; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 1689.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 6,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 7,407 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $646,000, up from 414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.14% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.18. About 5.04 million shares traded or 162.62% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 67,394 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management has 0.02% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 203,213 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 34 shares stake. First Amer Commercial Bank holds 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 1,733 shares. 768,710 are held by Invesco. Crestwood Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 74,432 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 8,688 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division owns 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Logan Mngmt reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Coatue Management Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 4,376 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 3,148 shares. Shelton Cap owns 488 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 7,162 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 20,853 shares.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $28.70M for 56.93 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38 million and $208.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,355 shares to 6,465 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,474 shares to 4,087 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 19,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,297 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Cap Management Ca holds 0.06% or 5,802 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 12,856 shares. Moreover, Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Hbk Invs Lp has 71,414 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 35,931 were reported by Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Wyoming-based Friess Associates Ltd Company has invested 1.41% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Castleark Mgmt Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 6,890 shares. Moreover, Hartford Fincl Inc has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.16% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Federated Inc Pa holds 0.03% or 158,746 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Kingdon Capital Management holds 231,794 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 17,341 shares. Zacks Investment Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).