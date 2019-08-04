Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding Lifted by Three Peaks Capital Management Llc; Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) Stake Held by Ota Financial Group Lp

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 218.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 52,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 76,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 24,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $841.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 344,832 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 44,063 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 40,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 1.05 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 16,951 shares to 24,746 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,017 shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

