Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding Has Raised by Lateef Investment Management Lp; Swift Run Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $1.67 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 419,136 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.64M, up from 327,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $98.98. About 842,109 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $69.83. About 10.59 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance" on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha" published on September 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Winnebago Industries to Acquire Premium RV Manufacturer Newmar – GlobeNewswire" on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha" published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Financials are hurting mutual funds' performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 12,133 shares to 308,542 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 34,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,380 shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Keysight Technologies Announces the First Single Box, Multi-Channel Solution for Wideband mmWave Measurements – Business Wire" on September 09, 2019.

