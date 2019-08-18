Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holder Voloridge Investment Management Has Boosted Position; Garrison Financial Trimmed Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) Stake by $1.26 Million; Stock Rose

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 5,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,480 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 25,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 1377.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 82,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 88,064 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 5,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 966,358 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fdx Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 3,344 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Northern Tru has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cleararc Capital Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Southport Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 20,000 shares. Polar Asset Prtn holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 273,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0.01% or 15,883 shares. Prudential has invested 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 123,251 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 200,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap LP invested in 39,289 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Texas-based Fruth Investment Mgmt has invested 0.92% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 2,907 shares in its portfolio.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 41,972 shares to 27,656 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 20,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,685 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF) by 20,829 shares to 57,905 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) by 5,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3,157 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ledyard Bank & Trust owns 2,036 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Orrstown Financial Svcs Inc reported 4,368 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,762 shares. Connable Office Incorporated holds 12,704 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.04% or 68,103 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sirios Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 7.41% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hendley & holds 5,243 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Baskin Finance Ser Incorporated reported 3.4% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,970 shares. Koshinski Asset Management holds 1,111 shares. 92,469 are held by Saratoga Research &. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 10,931 shares. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).