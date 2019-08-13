Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holder Saturna Capital Decreased Position by $435,000; As Encana (ECA) Stock Price Declined, Cumberland Partners LTD Upped by $980,000 Its Position

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 501,179 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.70M, down from 506,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.53. About 1.12 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500.

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Encana Corporation (ECA) by 230.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 200,866 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 60,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Encana Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.425. About 35.53 million shares traded or 50.47% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 76,864 shares to 173,780 shares, valued at $14.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,671 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.ca published: “If You Like Growth, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana +4% as Q4 earnings, production come in strong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Finance has 2.01M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company owns 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 130 are owned by Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York stated it has 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Dubuque Savings Bank And holds 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 44 shares. Advisory Serv Network Lc holds 0.05% or 7,407 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Corporation has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 6,087 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 315,938 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Stephens Inv Management Grp Incorporated Lc stated it has 0.09% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Lpl Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 29,188 shares. Bessemer holds 0% or 517 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg owns 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 340 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 19,793 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Hahn Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Here are Keegan-Michael Key’s new ads for Truly hard seltzer – Boston Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Extends Test Portfolio to Simplify and Accelerate Network, Application and Security Testing – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables Service Providers to Accelerate NFV Deployment with NFVi Benchmarking Solution – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight, Qualcomm Collaborate to Obtain Industry-First GCF Validation of 5G Radio Frequency (RF) Demodulation and Radio Resource Management (RRM) Test Cases – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 8,500 shares to 24,491 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 23.30 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.