Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holder Polar Securities Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose; As Kohls (KSS) Share Value Declined, Loudon Investment Management Has Increased by $340,000 Its Stake

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 547.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 40,205 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427,000, up from 6,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 464,552 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 161,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 273,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.81 million, down from 434,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $97.1. About 164,068 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Joins 6G Flagship Program to Advance Wireless Communications Research Beyond 5G – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies, Kandou Bus Collaborate to Advance Chord Signaling Technology for High-Speed Digital Applications – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s declares $0.67 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kohl’s Cares Introduces New, Limited Time Disney and Pixar Toy Story 4 Collection – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s bid down on gross margin worries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.