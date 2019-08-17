Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holder Maverick Capital LTD Trimmed Position by $2.77 Million; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Lowered Newmont Mng (NEM) Position by $794,570; Stock Value Rose

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 67.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 22,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 10,879 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 33,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 6.73 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 38.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 31,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 51,650 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 83,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 925,443 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 531,676 shares. West Family Invs Inc owns 1.72% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 192,763 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 15,848 shares. Secor Limited Partnership accumulated 18,995 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru Communication has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 280,088 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Scheer Rowlett & Assocs Inv Ltd has invested 2.48% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Malaga Cove Cap Llc, California-based fund reported 78,087 shares. Legacy Cap Prtn accumulated 15,055 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation holds 42,423 shares. 3 are owned by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc. Ameriprise Financial owns 4.35M shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd accumulated 190,873 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Victory Cap Inc holds 7,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 23.52 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Gold Is Absolutely a Must-Own Now for All Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assessing Whether Newmont Goldcorp Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “After Big Gains Already, One Analyst Sees Barrick Gold Rising Much Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Done deal: Newmont Goldcorp becomes world’s No. 1 gold miner – MINING.com” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 33,843 shares to 37,934 shares, valued at $686,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 31,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.09% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.38M shares. Howe And Rusling Inc accumulated 35 shares. The Connecticut-based Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 1.43% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.05% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 2,585 are held by Marathon Capital Management. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. 71,414 were reported by Hbk Invests L P. Comm State Bank reported 0.34% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Pathstone Family Office Lc accumulated 8 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 34,376 shares. Cibc Corp invested in 45,509 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 5,302 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Department Mb Bank & Trust N A reported 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 2.10M shares to 8.15 million shares, valued at $102.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 297,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Delivers a Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Protocol Conformance Test Cases Validated by GCF and PTCRB – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Extends Test Portfolio to Simplify and Accelerate Network, Application and Security Testing – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Citi Reiterates Buy Rating on Keysight Technologies (KEYS) – StreetInsider.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.