Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holder Central Securities Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Air Lease (AL) Holder Southport Management Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 668,098 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.80M, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 1.18 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $147.83 million for 7.76 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management holds 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 37,883 shares. Provident Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 910,213 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 29,751 shares. Zebra Capital Management Lc holds 0.24% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 13,120 shares. Chase Counsel accumulated 28,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 5,478 shares. Barton Investment invested 3.25% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bb&T has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 20,296 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 68,901 shares stake. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc holds 407 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Vontobel Asset Mgmt reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 9.13 million shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 186,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation reported 243,723 shares.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zuckerberg Sells Shares of Facebook – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put ITT (NYSE:ITT) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A330-900neo Aircraft to Hi Fly – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 35,633 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mcrae has 29,150 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 6,890 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 278,942 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Trust invested 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ariel Invests Lc has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Jericho Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 807,900 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp invested in 40,060 shares or 0% of the stock. 119,055 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability accumulated 17,500 shares. Primecap Ca stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 23,801 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 12,934 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 4,630 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 35,931 shares.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $23.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $199.43 million for 22.49 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Joins 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) to Accelerate Deployment of New Industrial 5G Use Cases – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Joins 6G Flagship Program to Advance Wireless Communications Research Beyond 5G – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.