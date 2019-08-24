Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holder Banbury Partners Trimmed Position by $5.47 Million; As First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Share Value Rose, Holder Victory Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $4.49 Million

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 62,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 249,821 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.78 million, down from 312,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.14% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.18. About 5.04M shares traded or 162.62% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 187,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88M, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 286,360 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q EPS 49c; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q Net $30.5M; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 08/03/2018 – Pres Stollings Disposes 548 Of First Financial Bancorp/OH; 28/03/2018 – First Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $53.22 million for 10.62 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 sales for $108,194 activity. Berta Vince had bought 263 shares worth $6,344 on Wednesday, April 10. $12,498 worth of stock was bought by Rahe Maribeth S on Monday, July 1. 257 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $6,199 were bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R. Another trade for 177 shares valued at $4,269 was bought by Ach J Wickliffe. kramer william j had bought 176 shares worth $4,245 on Wednesday, April 10. olszewski richard e also bought $11,891 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Thursday, March 28.

