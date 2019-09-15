Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Both Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) and Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keysight Technologies Inc. 87 4.42 N/A 1.27 70.32 Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -0.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keysight Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 4.6% Schmitt Industries Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -6.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.32 beta indicates that Keysight Technologies Inc. is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Schmitt Industries Inc.’s 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Keysight Technologies Inc. are 1.9 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Schmitt Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Schmitt Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Keysight Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keysight Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Schmitt Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Keysight Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 1.93% at a $101.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Keysight Technologies Inc. and Schmitt Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 52.8% respectively. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 18.55% of Schmitt Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keysight Technologies Inc. -4.47% -3.57% 4.26% 22.13% 55.8% 44.2% Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.42% -6.7% -7.11% -26.67% -10.68% -25.89%

For the past year Keysight Technologies Inc. has 44.2% stronger performance while Schmitt Industries Inc. has -25.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies. This segment also offers comprehensive manufacturing systems, such as printed-circuit-board-assembly testers and IC parametric testers; and material analysis products that include atomic-force and scanning-electron microscopy products. Its Services Solutions Group segment provides repair, calibration, and consulting services; and remarkets used Keysight equipment, as well as asset tracking, servicing, and utilization requirements throughout the product life cycle. The company also offers start-up assistance, instrument productivity, and application services, as well as customization and optimization services. It sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, manufacturerÂ’s representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.