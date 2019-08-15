Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keysight Technologies Inc. 85 3.78 N/A 1.27 70.32 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 24 2.86 N/A 1.17 22.95

Table 1 demonstrates Keysight Technologies Inc. and Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rudolph Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Keysight Technologies Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Keysight Technologies Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Rudolph Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keysight Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 4.6% Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 8.8%

Volatility and Risk

Keysight Technologies Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. Competitively, Rudolph Technologies Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Keysight Technologies Inc. are 1.9 and 1.5. Competitively, Rudolph Technologies Inc. has 8.1 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Keysight Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Keysight Technologies Inc. and Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keysight Technologies Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Keysight Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $96, while its potential upside is 15.19%. Meanwhile, Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 33.04%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Rudolph Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Keysight Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.2% of Keysight Technologies Inc. shares and 96.6% of Rudolph Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Keysight Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.9% are Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keysight Technologies Inc. -4.47% -3.57% 4.26% 22.13% 55.8% 44.2% Rudolph Technologies Inc. -7.49% -4.67% 10.15% 25.03% -6.37% 31.51%

For the past year Keysight Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Summary

Keysight Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies. This segment also offers comprehensive manufacturing systems, such as printed-circuit-board-assembly testers and IC parametric testers; and material analysis products that include atomic-force and scanning-electron microscopy products. Its Services Solutions Group segment provides repair, calibration, and consulting services; and remarkets used Keysight equipment, as well as asset tracking, servicing, and utilization requirements throughout the product life cycle. The company also offers start-up assistance, instrument productivity, and application services, as well as customization and optimization services. It sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, manufacturerÂ’s representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts. The company markets and sells its products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, and application-specific integrated circuit device, and packaging manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.