Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) and Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keysight Technologies Inc. 79 4.12 N/A 0.84 101.09 Itron Inc. 54 1.04 N/A 1.12 50.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Itron Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Keysight Technologies Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Itron Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keysight Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 3.1% Itron Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Itron Inc. on the other hand, has 1.28 beta which makes it 28.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Keysight Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Itron Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Keysight Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Itron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Keysight Technologies Inc. and Itron Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keysight Technologies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Itron Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$94.25 is Keysight Technologies Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 3.16%. Competitively the average target price of Itron Inc. is $67.25, which is potential 7.26% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Itron Inc. is looking more favorable than Keysight Technologies Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of Keysight Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of Itron Inc. shares. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Itron Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keysight Technologies Inc. -2.7% -7.95% 6.98% 42.61% 58.04% 35.97% Itron Inc. -7.57% 16.75% -4.36% 5.59% -15.1% 20.55%

For the past year Keysight Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Itron Inc.

Summary

Keysight Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Itron Inc.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies. This segment also offers comprehensive manufacturing systems, such as printed-circuit-board-assembly testers and IC parametric testers; and material analysis products that include atomic-force and scanning-electron microscopy products. Its Services Solutions Group segment provides repair, calibration, and consulting services; and remarkets used Keysight equipment, as well as asset tracking, servicing, and utilization requirements throughout the product life cycle. The company also offers start-up assistance, instrument productivity, and application services, as well as customization and optimization services. It sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, manufacturerÂ’s representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules. The company also provides prepayment systems, including smart key, keypad, and smart card communication technologies; advanced systems, such as handheld, mobile, and fixed network collection technologies; smart network technologies; meter data management software; and knowledge application solutions. In addition, it offers installation and software implementation; professional services comprising consulting and analysis; and project management, installation, and post-sale maintenance support services. The company offers its standard metering systems to measure electricity, natural gas, water, or thermal energy; advanced metering systems to collect, store, and transmit meter data to handheld computers, mobile units, telephone, radio frequency, cellular, power line carrier, and fixed networks. Itron, Inc. markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, sales representatives, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.