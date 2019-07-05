Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) and Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keysight Technologies Inc. 79 4.12 N/A 0.84 101.09 Cubic Corporation 59 1.55 N/A 0.19 336.97

Demonstrates Keysight Technologies Inc. and Cubic Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Cubic Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Keysight Technologies Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Cubic Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Keysight Technologies Inc. and Cubic Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keysight Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 3.1% Cubic Corporation 0.00% 1% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Keysight Technologies Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. Cubic Corporation’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Keysight Technologies Inc. are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Cubic Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Keysight Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cubic Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Keysight Technologies Inc. and Cubic Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keysight Technologies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cubic Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Keysight Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.16% and an $94.25 average target price. Meanwhile, Cubic Corporation’s average target price is $70, while its potential upside is 5.34%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cubic Corporation seems more appealing than Keysight Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Keysight Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.7% of Cubic Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Keysight Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Cubic Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keysight Technologies Inc. -2.7% -7.95% 6.98% 42.61% 58.04% 35.97% Cubic Corporation 7.74% 14.64% 12.42% -8.27% -8.65% 17.88%

For the past year Keysight Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Cubic Corporation.

Summary

Keysight Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Cubic Corporation.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies. This segment also offers comprehensive manufacturing systems, such as printed-circuit-board-assembly testers and IC parametric testers; and material analysis products that include atomic-force and scanning-electron microscopy products. Its Services Solutions Group segment provides repair, calibration, and consulting services; and remarkets used Keysight equipment, as well as asset tracking, servicing, and utilization requirements throughout the product life cycle. The company also offers start-up assistance, instrument productivity, and application services, as well as customization and optimization services. It sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, manufacturerÂ’s representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators. It also delivers real-time passenger information systems for tracking and predicting vehicle arrival times; urban and inter-urban intelligent transportation and enforcement solutions; and technology and infrastructure maintenance services to city, regional, and national road and transportation agencies. The CGD Systems segment provides live and virtual military training systems, and secure communication systems and products to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. It offers instrumented range systems for fighter aircraft, armored vehicles and infantry force-on-force live training weapons effects simulations, laser-based tactical and communication systems, and precision gunnery solutions; secure communications products for intelligence, surveillance, ground combat, and search and rescue markets; and information capture, assessment, exploitation, and dissemination in a secure network-centric environment. The CGD Services segment provides live, virtual and constructive training, real-world mission rehearsal exercises, professional military education, intelligence support, information technology, information assurance and related cyber support, development of military doctrine, consequence management, infrastructure protection, and force protection services, as well as support to field operations and logistics. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.