Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Both Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) and Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keysight Technologies Inc. 86 4.27 N/A 1.27 70.32 Coherent Inc. 136 2.16 N/A 7.37 18.83

In table 1 we can see Keysight Technologies Inc. and Coherent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Coherent Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Keysight Technologies Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Keysight Technologies Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keysight Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 4.6% Coherent Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 8.8%

Risk & Volatility

Keysight Technologies Inc.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Coherent Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

Keysight Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Coherent Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Coherent Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Keysight Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Keysight Technologies Inc. and Coherent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keysight Technologies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Coherent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 4.79% for Keysight Technologies Inc. with average target price of $101.5. Meanwhile, Coherent Inc.’s average target price is $163.5, while its potential upside is 12.79%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Coherent Inc. seems more appealing than Keysight Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of Keysight Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Coherent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Keysight Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Coherent Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keysight Technologies Inc. -4.47% -3.57% 4.26% 22.13% 55.8% 44.2% Coherent Inc. -7.2% 0.92% -3.27% 17.44% -14.66% 31.35%

For the past year Keysight Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Coherent Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Coherent Inc. beats Keysight Technologies Inc.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies. This segment also offers comprehensive manufacturing systems, such as printed-circuit-board-assembly testers and IC parametric testers; and material analysis products that include atomic-force and scanning-electron microscopy products. Its Services Solutions Group segment provides repair, calibration, and consulting services; and remarkets used Keysight equipment, as well as asset tracking, servicing, and utilization requirements throughout the product life cycle. The company also offers start-up assistance, instrument productivity, and application services, as well as customization and optimization services. It sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, manufacturerÂ’s representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories. Its products are used in markets, such as microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.