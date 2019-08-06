Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) EPS Estimated At $0.95; Ameriprise Financial Has Boosted By $989,280 Its Mueller Water Products (MWA) Stake

Analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report $0.95 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 14.46% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. KEYS’s profit would be $178.77M giving it 22.28 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.11 EPS previously, Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -14.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 254,204 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) stake by 108.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc acquired 98,928 shares as Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA)’s stock declined 4.95%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 189,889 shares with $1.91M value, up from 90,961 last quarter. Mueller Water Products Inc now has $1.65B valuation. The stock increased 7.42% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 454,812 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Mueller Water Products To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce has invested 0.08% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 1.66 million shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Cls Investments invested in 0% or 6,197 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd holds 0% or 37,969 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Gp holds 0% or 7,646 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 775,705 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 96,454 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers owns 33,600 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Highlander Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 44,250 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 279,751 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc Inc Inc has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company accumulated 23,346 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) or 7,000 shares. Federated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased Pra Health Sciences Inc stake by 58,077 shares to 699,752 valued at $77.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) stake by 299,776 shares and now owns 3.10 million shares. Altaba Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mueller Water Products had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, June 26. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of MWA in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Seaport Global. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 26 by Goldman Sachs.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. The company has market cap of $15.93 billion. The Company’s Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. It has a 59.16 P/E ratio. The company??s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design and design verification tools; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies.

