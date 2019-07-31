Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) At $91.21 Forms Top; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Decreased Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Holding

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) formed multiple top with $99.42 target or 9.00% above today’s $91.21 share price. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) has $17.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $91.21. About 808,654 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) stake by 9.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 72,506 shares as Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL)’s stock declined 13.66%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 680,761 shares with $16.21 million value, down from 753,267 last quarter. Centerstate Bk Corp now has $3.18B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.32. About 400,130 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 25.37% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 24.00 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $100 highest and $87 lowest target. $94.25’s average target is 3.33% above currents $91.21 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, February 22. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Keysight Technologies, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Finance Corporation reported 11,482 shares. Daiwa Secs, a Japan-based fund reported 7,179 shares. Franklin Res Inc owns 718,097 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 355,376 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 364,200 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 29,188 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.17% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 66,000 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 231,668 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Llc stated it has 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Calamos Llc holds 0.01% or 10,510 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 5,500 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 50 shares. Contravisory Invest holds 0.16% or 4,692 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 2.71 million shares. 3,080 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $67.91 million for 11.69 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centerstate Banks Inc (CSFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.